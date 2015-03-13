Redskins agree to four-year deal with Chris Culliver

Capable cornerbacks are continuing to fly off the board at a breakneck pace.
The latest is Chris Culliver. The Washington Redskins announced Friday that they signed the cornerback. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is for four years and is worth $32 million.
Culliver had a strong 2014 after missing the previous season due to an ACL tear. His career arc is still ascending, too, with a marked improvement over each of his first two seasons.
Surprisingly, this past season was his best, though.
Culliver pushed through what is typically a down year for those recovering from a torn ACL. He allowed just half of the passes thrown his way to be caught, according to Pro Football Focus, and surrendered an opposing passer rating of 66.5.
The move continues a -- to quote Around The NFL comrade Chris Wesseling -- surprisingly sensible offseason for Daniel Snyder and his crew in Washington.
While certain teams in the division are building up for a high-profile arms race, the Scot McCloughan era is one beginning with some measured hits.
Culliver is absolutely one of them.
