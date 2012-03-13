Redskins add WR Josh Morgan for $12M over 2 years

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Redskins have agreed to terms with Josh Morgan, giving them two new receivers on the first day of NFL free agency.
Morgan agreed Tuesday to a contract worth $12 million over the first two years, with $7.5 million guaranteed. The full contract is for five years, but the final three can be voided.
Morgan had 131 catches for nine touchdowns and a 13.5-yard average in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He broke a bone in his right leg in early October last year, ending his season with 15 receptions for 220 yards and one TD.
Morgan went to high school in Washington, D.C., and later played for Virginia Tech.