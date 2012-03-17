Redskins add to secondary by signing ex-Viking CB Griffin

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 11:38 PM

WASHINGTON -- Free agent cornerback Cedric Griffin has signed with the Washington Redskins.

La Canfora: New market strategy

This is the year of the short-term contract. Jason La Canfora explains why players are not seeking lengthy deals. More ...

Griffin agreed Friday to a one-year deal which could be worth as much as $2.5 million, according to The Washington Post.

Griffin was cut last week by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for six seasons. He came back after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in both knees in 2010 to play in all 16 games last year, but he wasn't able to regain his previous form, was benched late in the season and expressed dissatisfaction with his demotion.

He had three years left on his contract when he was released by the Vikings and had been due $4.1 million in salary for 2012.

The Redskins could be looking to move Griffin to safety, where the team is seeking to replace LaRon Landry and Oshiomogho Atogwe.

