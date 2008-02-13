Redskins add Mitchell as RBs coach, await word from Smith

ASHBURN, Va. -- Stump Mitchell followed Jim Zorn to the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, joining the team as running backs coach.
Mitchell, the Seattle Seahawks running back coach since 1999, will also have the title of assistant head coach with the Redskins. He and Zorn worked together on the Seahawks staff from 2001 through last season.
"He's been a running back in this league, and I know him very well," Zorn said. "And I know how he teaches. He's an excellent teacher."
Mitchell played nine NFL seasons in the 1980s. He was the coach at Morgan State from 1996-98 before joining the Seahawks.
Meanwhile, Zorn was waiting to hear whether Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Sherman Smith will accept the job as offensive coordinator, the only remaining vacancy on the staff of the new Redskins coach. Smith, also the Titans running backs coach, and his wife visited Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"He's considering this," Zorn said. "He's comfortable there in Nashville. He's just got to decide."
Zorn said he hopes to have an answer by the end of the week and has other candidates in mind in case Smith doesn't accept the position. Zorn and Smith played together for the Seahawks in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Zorn said he will call the plays if Smith takes the job.
"He does not want to call the plays," Zorn said. "And I want to call the plays."
