Redskins add Mitchell as RBs coach, await word from Smith

Published: Feb 13, 2008 at 12:28 PM

ASHBURN, Va. -- Stump Mitchell followed Jim Zorn to the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, joining the team as running backs coach.

Mitchell, the Seattle Seahawks running back coach since 1999, will also have the title of assistant head coach with the Redskins. He and Zorn worked together on the Seahawks staff from 2001 through last season.

"He's been a running back in this league, and I know him very well," Zorn said. "And I know how he teaches. He's an excellent teacher."

Mitchell played nine NFL seasons in the 1980s. He was the coach at Morgan State from 1996-98 before joining the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Zorn was waiting to hear whether Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Sherman Smith will accept the job as offensive coordinator, the only remaining vacancy on the staff of the new Redskins coach. Smith, also the Titans running backs coach, and his wife visited Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"He's considering this," Zorn said. "He's comfortable there in Nashville. He's just got to decide."

Zorn said he hopes to have an answer by the end of the week and has other candidates in mind in case Smith doesn't accept the position. Zorn and Smith played together for the Seahawks in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Zorn said he will call the plays if Smith takes the job.

"He does not want to call the plays," Zorn said. "And I want to call the plays."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Around The NFL Podcast: More Free Agent Moves; Teams that Still Have Work to Do

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news as more free agent moves are still flying in and also look into teams with more work to do. 
news

Giants signing former Titans CB Adoree' Jackson to three-year, $39M contract

The Giants have added yet another noteworthy name to their ever-changing roster. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson has agreed to a deal to join New York, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Hunter Henry 'fired up' to team up with Jonnu Smith in New England

One of the most-high profile new additions to New England, tight end Hunter Henry is excited to go to work with another standout tight end in Jonnu Smith.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Worst contracts given out so far

Gregg Rosenthal assesses some free agency deals teams might come to regret -- including the Chiefs' acquisition of Joe Thuney and the Cardinals' signing of A.J. Green.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW