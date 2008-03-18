Redskins add DT Askew, cut WRs Espy, Harris

Published: Mar 18, 2008 at 06:43 AM

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins signed defensive tackle Matthias Askew on Monday, bringing back a player they waived before last season.

The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Askew played in five games in 2004 and one in 2005 with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Michigan State.

The Bengals waived him before the 2006 season. He was with the Redskins during the 2007 preseason before being let go.

Askew filed a $50 million lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati in 2006, accusing police officers of excessive force when they used a stun gun to subdue him.

In other moves Monday, the Redskins released wide receivers Mike Espy and Steven Harris.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson, Jakobi Meyers expected to play Saturday vs. Bengals

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson is likely to play Saturday against Cincinnati, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is also likely to play, but RB Damien Harris is a game-time decision.

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill underwent surgery on ankle, determined to return vs. Jaguars in Week 18

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill had surgery this week in an effort to make it back in time for a Week 18 matchup versus Jacksonville that could determine who wins the AFC South, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jets WR coach Miles Austin suspended for violating league's gambling policy

The NFL is suspending Jets wide receiver coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Q&A Show: Play your studs

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Q&A show!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE