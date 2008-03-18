Redskins add DT Askew, cut WRs Espy, Harris

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins signed defensive tackle Matthias Askew on Monday, bringing back a player they waived before last season.
The 6-foot-5, 302-pound Askew played in five games in 2004 and one in 2005 with the Cincinnati Bengals, who drafted him in the fourth round out of Michigan State.
Askew filed a $50 million lawsuit against the city of Cincinnati in 2006, accusing police officers of excessive force when they used a stun gun to subdue him.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press