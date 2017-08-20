 Skip to main content
Redskins activate TE Jordan Reed (toe) off PUP list

Published: Aug 20, 2017

Washington is taking the bubble wrap off Jordan Reed.

The star tight end has been activated from the PUP list, the team announced Sunday. Reed had been placed on the list the day before camp opened due to a toe injury.

Reed's target to return is Washington's preseason Week 3 game against Cincinnati, a game in which the tight end will be wearing customized orthotics.

A toe injury might not sound extremely serious, especially to keep a player out of camp for its entirety up until this point, but it can become a nagging injury. For Reed, who had to see a specialist about the toe and has struggled to stay on the field in his career, caution is the best approach. It's also great news for the Redskins, who were at one point facing the possibility of the injury being more serious than it turned out to be.

They should also be ecstatic about receiving one of the league's best tight ends two weeks before the season begins. Considering the aforementioned health reasons, it'll be interesting to see what kind of live game reps Reed gets in the next two weeks.

