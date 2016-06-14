Red zone fantasy scoring, efficiency analysis: AFC

The Chargers have been in search of a featured back since LaDainian Tomlinson hung up his cleats, and that can be seen in how they've skewed more heavily toward the pass in the red zone in each of the last four years. With Melvin Gordon working his way back from offseason microfracture surgery, the goal-line carries could be few and far between. He didn't score once on 11 chances in the red zone last year, while Danny Woodhead found paydirt on three of his 19 attempts. Woodhead also saw 15 targets (most on the team), though that number figures to dip a bit with the return of a healthy Keenan Allen and Antonio Gates. Philip Rivers is great at spreading the ball around near the end zone, but he'll likely most heavily target the trio of Allen, Gates and Woodhead, with Steve Johnson mixing in now and again from the slot. This passing offense could bounce back in a big way if the pieces can stay healthy.