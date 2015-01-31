Around the NFL

Red-carpet takeaways: Irsay discusses investigation

Published: Jan 31, 2015 at 12:17 PM

PHOENIX -- Colts owner Jim Irsay stands alone as the most interested non-Patriot in the results of Ted Wells' investigation into whether New England illegally deflated footballs against Indianapolis in the AFC Championship Game.

But as of Saturday night, he has yet to be apprised of any updates on the situation. Irsay spoke with Around The NFL on the Red Carpet prior to NFL Honors and leads a few interesting takeaways from the event.

"You know I haven't, but I have spoken to the commissioner and I feel like it's in good hands in terms of the league looking into it," he said. "But I haven't gotten any updates over the last few days."

Irsay, whose team needed more than properly inflated footballs to make a legitimate run at the Super Bowl this year, does have the right to be upset, though his focus will soon shift to a team that needs to get significantly better this offseason to make the leap with Andrew Luck.

"Of course, obviously we're (interested) but at the same time, I know they're going to look into it and find out what happened," he said. "I really don't have any new information right now."

Some other nuggets of interest:

  1. Cris Carter says a deal between the Indianapolis Colts and his son, Duron, has not yet been completed. "Um, they haven't done anything yet. I think it's still a rumor. It's a rumor. Don't believe all the rumors."

When asked if he's excited to see what happens with Duron in the near future, Carter had this: "I'm excited to see him get it finalized and to see him join a team."

  1. Rex Ryan has already started making contacts with the right people in Buffalo. BillsHall of Fame wideout Andre Reed said he spoke with the new head coach a few weeks ago.

"He's really excited," Reed said. "Very enthusiastic about the team and he'll realize what that team means to the city, and if you do well you can stay a long time. His personality, he's the perfect fit anywhere but Buffalo needs that."

  1. Niners receiver Anquan Boldin seems to be a little more excited about new head coach Jim Tomsula than his counterparts in the media.

"I think we're all excited," Boldin said. "Anytime there's change, there's optimism. I think that the changes that we're making, I think they'll be good for the team. I think we're all looking forward to seeing what they'll bring to the team. I've talked to some of the guys, and like I said, they're excited."

  1. J.J. Watt was a longshot to win the MVP award Saturday night, but didn't seem that broken up about it.

"It's an honor to be here, obviously," Watt said. "Like I've always said, awards are awards. You put your resume on the field and as long as you're trying to make your teammates and coaches proud, give the fans a good show, that's all that matters to me."

Watt did not have a Super Bowl pick, an opinion on Ndamukong Suh's impending contract, or the freedom to pick out his own suit. He was asked -- again -- if he would ever be satisfied as a player. Guess what? NEVER.

"The moment you become satisfied, the moment you feel complacent, that's when you begin your decline. That's when you feel like you don't have to work anymore."

  1. Joe Buck thought the pass-interference call in the Lions-Cowboys game was one of the most bizarre moments he's ever seen a referee responsible for in an NFL game.

"Nothing that stands out to me except for, obviously, the replacement officials," he said. "The fail mary in the corner of the end zone. But those were different circumstances, those were guys who shouldn't have been making those calls. This is the NFL, the postseason, and these guys graded out highest at their spot."

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews Super Bowl XLIX and gives our picks for the big game. Watch the entire show (and Wess eat his softball pants) on NFL NOW.

