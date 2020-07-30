Recovered Dolphins players donating plasma for COVID-19 relief 

"I was surprised initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need," said Perry. "Being able to give back to people who weren't fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important."

The antibodies within the plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19 might speed up the recovery of seriously ill patients.

"Convalescent plasma is needed now more than ever. As quickly as donations come in, they are being processed, tested, and rushed to hospitals. We are grateful to the Dolphins for their partnership and helping create awareness for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to become convalescent plasma donors. These donors hold the potential key in helping patients still fighting the virus to recover," said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood.

Dolphins staff and players also donated blood through OneBlood in addition to the convalescent plasma donations.

People who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to visit www.oneblood.org, register and make an appointment to become a convalescent plasma donor. Donors must have complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days prior to donation, and provide either a documented diagnosis of COVID-19 from a lab or hospital, or a positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies.