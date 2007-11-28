Records speaking loudly for understated McCarthy, Phillips

Upon Phillips' hiring, many NFL analysts presumed that if Owens were still on the team (his Cowboys future was uncertain at the time), he would run roughshod over his kinder and gentler new coach. Instead, Owens has conducted himself as well off the field as he has on it. He is a happy and positive force, which Phillips has done plenty to help develop by making it an immediate priority to get the ball in Owens' hands as much as possible and by allowing his top receiver to feel far more comfortable than he did around Parcells.