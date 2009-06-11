 Skip to main content
Advertising

Record tracker: Brady, Moss set to join Favre

Published: Jun 11, 2009 at 08:16 AM

Record captured

Players who have set new NFL marks this season:

Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers

On the pace ...

Players who remain on track to set new NFL marks this season:

Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

Randy Moss, WR, New England Patriots

Off the pace ...

Players who have recently fallen behind the pace for an NFL record:

Rob Bironas, K, Tennessee Titans

Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kirk Cousins chose Atlanta over Minnesota because he feels he 'can retire a Falcon'

Quarterback Kirk Cousins choosing the Falcons over the Vikings came, in part, because he felt the Vikings was a "year-to-year" feeling and he believes he can retire with Atlanta. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Free Agency Frenzy!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are joined by LaQuan Jones to break down a wild week of NFL free agent moves.
news

2024 NFL free agency Debrief: Biggest questions going forward after flurry of cuts, signings, trades

Will ponying up for a free agent slate headlined by Calvin Ridley pay off for the Titans? What will the Chargers' next moves be? How about the Falcons? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights some of the biggest questions sparked by NFL free agency thus far in 2024.
news

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with quarterback Joe Flacco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.