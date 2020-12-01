Record number of NFL players raise awareness through My Cause My Cleats

For the fifth-consecutive season, NFL players will raise awareness for non-profit organizations and causes on the field through the My Cause My Cleats campaign. This year a record number of more than 1000 players will participate, highlighting efforts to help make a difference in communities across the country. My Cause My Cleats launches today on Giving Tuesday. NFL clubs and players will continue to unveil cause-inspired cleats throughout the week.

The player-led campaign began in 2016 and has since provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on gameday. This year's causes include topics such as tackling social injustice, supporting families in the wake of COVID-19, and bridging the digital divide. Out of the total 20.5 percent of players selected social justice causes, 17 percent selected causes related to youth and education while 14 percent of players will support health and wellness-related initiatives. Players worked with artists and cleat manufacturers to create their custom-designed cleats and will wear them during Week 13. Some NFL teams without a home game during Week 13 may also activate during Week 14.

"My Cause My Cleats was created out of conversations with NFL players who wanted an opportunity to shed light on causes that mean the most to them," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. "Season after season I am inspired by the growing number of NFL players that participate in My Cause My Cleats and the causes they represent. Each player has a story to tell and we are grateful for the impact they make in the communities in which they live and work, and society in general."

In the coming weeks, the league will highlight players and their causes through national television spots and features. The first My Cause My Cleats television spot launches on Sunday, December 6 and will feature Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ discussing his charity -- 15 and the Mahomies. A second spot during Week 13 will feature Minnesota Vikings wide receiver ﻿Adam Thielen﻿ who will call attention to mental health through the Thielen Foundation. Additional television spots will continue through Week 14 featuring Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle ﻿Kelvin Beachum﻿, who will support the Players Coalition, and Tennessee Titans quarterback ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿, who will represent both the Equal Justice Initiative and Lifewater International. NFL Network will also air features highlighting the charitable efforts of Mahomes, Baltimore Ravens tight end ﻿Mark Andrews﻿, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, also to premiere during Week 13.