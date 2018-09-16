Record heat: Patriots-Jaguars kicks off at 97 degrees

Sunday's Patriots-Jaguars clash set all types of weather-related records. At 97 degrees, the game was the hottest at kickoff in both Pats and Jags history.
Panthers trade up to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in third round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Carolina Panthers traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Philadelphia Eagles selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Falcons select Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder in third round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons selected quarterback Desmond Ridder with the No. 74 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Bills select Georgia RB James Cook with pick No. 63
The Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook with the 63rd overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Steelers select Georgia WR George Pickens with No. 52 overall pick
With the No. 52 overall pick in the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round Friday in Las Vegas.
Chiefs select Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore in second round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs selected wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Cardinals select Colorado St. TE Trey McBride in second round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Arizona Cardinals continue to use the draft to add playmakers for quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals selected Colorado St. tight end Trey McBride with the No. 55 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday night in Las Vegas.
Patriots trade up to select Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton in second round of 2022 NFL Draft
The New England Patriots traded up to select wide receiver Tyquan Thornton with the No. 50 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ravens select Michigan LB David Ojabo in second round of 2022 NFL Draft
The Baltimore Ravens selected linebacker David Ojabo with the No. 45 overall pick on Friday during the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Seahawks select Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III in second round of 2022 NFL Draft
Seattle selected Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III with the 41st overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Friday in Las Vegas.
Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99
Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.