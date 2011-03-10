Record audience followed 2011 Combine coverage

Fans enjoyed 2011 NFL Combine content on different NFL Media platforms in record numbers. A record 6.6 million viewers tuned in to NFL Network's exclusive coverage of the 2011 NFL Scouting Combine Presented by Under Armour -- a 27 percent increase over 2010 (5.2 million viewers) and an 78 percent increase over 2007 (3.7 million viewers), according to The Nielsen Company. There were 9.3 million views of NFL.com Combine videos by fans, a 50 percent increase compared to last year, and users spent 24 percent more time on NFL.com live. NFL.com's mobile website, m.NFL.com, showed tremendous growth with 289 percent more unique users compared to 2010. In addition, an impressive 76 percent of NFL Mobile Only From Verizon subscribers watched video coverage of Combine events.