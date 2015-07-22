Reckless Shekulation on futures of Johnny Manziel, Andy Dalton

I know the Browns can't be relied upon to make sound decisions -- as their silly new JUCO-inspired getups prove -- but I'm hoping they get this one right. No matter how well things go this season, the high-water mark does not include a February trip to Levi's Stadium, so why even bother with Josh McCown? McCown is a 36-year-old journeyman who's been with nine NFL teams and the UFL's Hartford Something-or-others. His claims to fame are being Ivan Drago's doppelganger and playing well for a few weeks in 2013. Mike Pettine might try to convince us McCown's the right choice, but that's because McCown is the less risky play. It's the same choice Pettine made in 2014 with Brian Hoyer, and it's similar to what lots of other coaches do in order to survive another season. For the fan base, though, it feels like treading water.