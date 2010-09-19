Reception rule works in Lions' favor vs. Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick lofted a third-down pass that DeSean Jackson caught in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Jackson didn't hold onto the football as he landed on the ground with Lions cornerback Jonathan Wade.
Referee Clete Blakeman announced the call was being overturned because Jackson lost control of the football.
Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnsonleaped for a catch at Chicago in Week 1, had his feet and a knee in the end zone before letting the football go after it hit the turf. The pass was ruled incomplete because Johnson didn't maintain possession of the ball.
