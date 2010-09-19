Reception rule works in Lions' favor vs. Eagles

Published: Sep 19, 2010 at 09:29 AM

DETROIT -- The Lions got a break from the rule book one week after it cost them a victory.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick lofted a third-down pass that DeSean Jackson caught in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Jackson didn't hold onto the football as he landed on the ground with Lions cornerback Jonathan Wade.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz lividly protested the call and fired the challenge flag onto the field.

Referee Clete Blakeman announced the call was being overturned because Jackson lost control of the football.

Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnsonleaped for a catch at Chicago in Week 1, had his feet and a knee in the end zone before letting the football go after it hit the turf. The pass was ruled incomplete because Johnson didn't maintain possession of the ball.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 game previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the first half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. 
news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

NFL playoff picture: Postseason probabilities entering Week 15 of 2023 season

How much would the Broncos boost their chase for a postseason spot by beating the Lions? Will the loser of Steelers-Colts fall out of the playoff picture completely? A new Next Gen Stats model provides the playoff chances of each team in contention. 