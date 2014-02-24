Recent trends signal changes among fantasy rookies

The NFL has become a passing league both for the veteran gunslingers and the youngsters. In 2009-2010, just one drafted quarterback (Sam Bradford - 2010) ranked in the top 20 based on fantasy points. While Geno Smith (20th) was the lone player at the position to finish in the top 20 this past season, we did see three different quarterbacks (Robert Griffin III - 5th, Andrew Luck - 9th, Russell Wilson - 10th) rank among the top 10 in 2012. That is very rare. The previous season (2011) saw Cam Newton, who wasn't drafted until the late fantasy rounds (if at all) during his rookie campaign, rank third in points among all players. Andy Dalton came in at No. 15 that season.