Recent NFL games forced to reschedule

Recent changes of note:
» Oct. 26, 1987 -- Denver at Minnesota game of Oct. 25 switched to Oct. 26 in Minnesota due to Minnesota Twins playing seventh game of World Series at Metrodome in Minneapolis on Sunday, Oct. 25. Vikings won 34-27.
» Oct. 22, 1989 -- New England at San Francisco game of Oct. 22 switched from Candlestick Park to Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto due to Bay Area earthquake of October 17. 49ers won 37-20.
» Oct. 18, 1992 -- New England at Miami game of Sept. 6 switched to Oct. 18 in Miami due to aftermath of Hurricane Andrew on August 25. Both teams originally had bye weeks on October 18. Miami won 38-17.
» Oct. 27, 1997 -- Chicago at Miami game of October 26 switched to Oct. 27 in Miami due to Florida Marlins playing seventh game of World Series at Miami's Pro Player Stadium on Sunday night, Oct. 26. Bears won 36-33 (OT).
» Sept. 11, 2001 -- Week 2 of the NFL schedule was postponed on Sept. 13 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On September 18, the NFL re-scheduled those games. The second week of the season would be picked up in Week 3, and the original Week 2 games would be played on Jan. 6-7 as the final Week 17 of the season.
» Oct. 27, 2003 -- Monday night game of Miami at San Diego on Oct. 27 is switched on October 26 to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. due to Southern California wildfires. Chargers' Qualcomm Stadium was being used as an evacuation area for San Diego residents. Dolphins won 26-10.
» Sept. 11, 2004 -- Tennessee at Miami game of Sept. 12 (season opener) switched to Sept. 11 in Miami due to approach of Hurricane Ivan. Titans won 17-7.
» Saints' 2005 season -- Entire New Orleans Saints home schedule switched to other cities due to Hurricane Katrina. Saints played one home game in East Rutherford, New Jersey at Giants Stadium; four in Baton Rouge, La. at LSU's Tiger Stadium; and three in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.
» Oct. 21, 2005 -- Kansas City at Miami game moved from Sunday, Oct. 23 to Friday, Oct. 21 due to approaching Hurricane Wilma. Chiefs won 30-20.