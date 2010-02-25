Recent draft history illustrates importance of offensive tackles

An increasing number of tackles are coming into the NFL more prepared to pass protect than ever before, which is why so many teams are more comfortable putting them in the starting lineup, Singletary said. A tackle who has played from wide splits in a spread offense and who has shown the athletic ability to pass protect in space, and then to use him in more confined quarters along an NFL line of scrimmage, it makes the transition easier for the player and less risky for the team, the 49ers coach added.