Receivers Cotchery, Clowney expected to play against Dolphins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets wide receivers Jerricho Cotchery, David Clowney and Brad Smith are listed as questionable but expected to play against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
Cotchery, the team's leading receiver, was injured in practice three weeks ago. He played in the loss at Miami on Oct. 12, then sat out a loss to Buffalo and a win at Oakland.
Smith has also missed the last two games with a quadriceps injury, while Clowney has an injured ankle. Also questionable are defensive end Shaun Ellis (knee/ankle) and linebacker Bart Scott (knee). Coach Rex Ryan said Friday he expects them all to play.
Lito Sheppard is questionable with a right quadriceps injury and isn't expected to play.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press