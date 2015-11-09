Receiver-needy St. Louis Rams work out Wes Welker

Wes Welker is getting another chance to catch on with a team.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Welker had a workout with the St. Louis Rams on Monday, according to a source informed of the situation. Welker has worked out for two other teams this season, but has yet to find a path to extend his career to a 12th season.
We now know why the Rams are giving Welker a chance to possibly make the team: wide receiver Stedman Bailey has been suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse, according to a league spokesman.
News of Welker's workout comes a day after Rapoport spoke on the phone with Welker, who expressed puzzlement as to why he's been unable to catch on somewhere this season.
"The frustrating part sometimes is you look out there on the field and you see guys who are playing, and you're like, 'I should be playing,'" he said.
Welker, 34, was once the NFL's most prolific slot receiver, posting five seasons with 100 receptions and 1,000 yards with Tom Brady and the Patriots. But Welker's numbers dipped considerably after he signed with the Broncos prior to the 2013 season, and persistent concussion issues dotted the end of his Denver run.