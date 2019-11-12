Recaps from the future: How the 2019 NFL playoffs played out

Seattle Seahawks 3, San Francisco 49ers 0: After the Niners and 'Hawks gifted us with a gem back in Week 10 -- and again in Week 17 -- their NFC title clash goes down as one of the more spartan affairs in playoff history, as Levi's Stadium becomes a water-soaked web due to the arrival of TROPICAL STORM GINNY-SUE. The Bay Area is besieged as angry GINNY-SUE dumps relentless agua from above and lashes The Big Bellbottom with gusts topping 63 knots. With football's biggest prize on the line, the Niners can't catch a break, as Jimmy Garoppolo's 93-yard scoring strike to Deebo Samuel is wiped out by an illegal formation gaffe before a 43-yard Matt Breida touchdown with three minutes left is nullified by a chop block. The only score comes when Jason Myers bonks in a 22-yard field goal after missing wind-battered kicks from 19, 26, 32 and 45 yards. "Ginny-Sue wreaked havoc," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan tells reporters. "We tried to pass on her, run on her -- she forbid it."