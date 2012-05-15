Rebuilding? Rams prefer to look at 2012 as restocking period

"All of the sudden, you've got a strong DL and a strong defensive backfield," said Snead, in his first year as Rams GM after 13 years in Atlanta. "Realize we're young, so there's going to be (growing pains), but when you get units strong -- not just spreading out individual talent over the 11 -- units become, 'Wow.' The quarterback's got to get the ball off faster and then our DBs are good. We may steal some wins that we might not have done."