Rebuilding Browns represent Holmgren's 'last great adventure'

His daily to-do list might be jammed with issues regarding the business of running a team ("Which vendors do we have at the stadium? What do we do about the parking lot?"), but Holmgren's default settings never change. Throughout training camp, he would move along the sidelines in a golf cart, his right foot wrapped in an orange cast and propped up on the dash board as he recovered from surgery on his big toe. Going from drill to drill, Holmgren took it all in -- everything that he thought was going right but especially what he viewed as going wrong. He admitted to often biting his tongue to avoid offering his opinion about some aspect of practice on the spot; the time to do that would be later, during a private session with Mangini.