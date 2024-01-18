Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day announced as pregame entertainment lineup Super Bowl LVIII

NEW YORK -- The NFL announced the pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, and will air on CBS.

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem. A household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality, McEntire is a Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member who has more than 50 award wins under her belt, including honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY® Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Post Malone, the eight-time diamond-certified, Grammy-nominated phenomenon, will sing "America the Beautiful." Since emerging in 2015, Post Malone's catalog comprises the Grammy Award-nominated "rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage" (Diamond), "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee] (Diamond), "I Fall Apart" (5x-platinum), "Psycho" [feat. Ty Dolla $ign] (5x-platinum), "White Iverson" (5x-platinum), "Better Now" (4x-platinum) and more.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, activist and acclaimed actress Andra Day will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Initially known for her 2016 Grammy-nominated behemoth, "Rise Up," which amassed over 1 billion streams and an RIAA triple-platinum certification, Day has performed alongside numerous global artists and stars. Her feature-acting debut "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" earned her a nomination for Best Actress at the Oscars, two Golden Globes for Actress in a Drama Motion Picture and Original Song in a Motion Picture.

The national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing" will be produced and arranged by Emmy Award-winning Musical Director/Producer Adam Blackstone.

The pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature premiere American Sign Language (ASL) performances. On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), actor Daniel Durant, who starred in the Academy Award-winning movie "CODA," will perform the national anthem in ASL; Actress, model and dancer Anjel Piñero will sign "America the Beautiful;" and Shaheem Sanchez, actor and choreographer, will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Sanchez will perform the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pre-game performances and the ASL Halftime show will be produced in partnership with Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of the NAD.