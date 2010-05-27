Reason to believe? Vikings optimistic on Favre's future after surgery

"I think that's some promising news," Vikings tight end Visanthe Shiancoe said after Thursday's practice. "Why'd he get ankle surgery? That's the first thing that came through my mind. Seems like he got it for the season, because that's what he needed to come back to the Vikings. But whatever's best for him and his family and for his old body -- old, old, old body, I stress that. He has to make a decision that's good for him."