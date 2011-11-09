Reason for hope: Struggling teams could fill holes in 2012 draft

Alshon Jeffery*, South Carolina, WR: If Blaine Gabbert is going to reach his potential, the Jaguars must surround him with playmakers. Jeffrey is an outstanding pass catcher with exceptional athleticism and ball skills. Although he lacks the speed to excel as a vertical threat, he would give Jacksonville its first legitimate No. 1 receiver since Jimmy Smith retired. If Jeffery elects to come out, he could be the right fit for the team's biggest hole.