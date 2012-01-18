Really? Rob Lowe tweets Peyton Manning will retire

Published: Jan 18, 2012 at 10:30 AM

Rob Lowe is taking on another role - pigskin prognosticator.

The actor lit up social media Wednesday when he tweeted that Peyton Manning was done. Lowe said he'd heard from "my people" that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback would retire later in the day.

No official word yet from Manning, the 35-year-old star who missed this season with a neck injury. But ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted that Manning's father, Archie, laughed at Lowe's report and said it wasn't true.

Colts spokesman Avis Roper and Manning's agent Tom Condon had no comment.

Lowe currently is on the NBC hit "Parks and Recreation" that's set in Indiana. He's also friends with Colts owner Jim Irsay - Lowe was the first person Irsay followed on Twitter.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Vainisi, general manager of Super Bowl-champion 1985 Bears, dead at 80

Former Chicago Bears general manager Jerry Vainisi, who helped construct the iconic 1985 Bears Super Bowl-championship squad, died on Tuesday at the age of 80, the team announced.

news

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ribs) 'ready to roll' vs. Seahawks: 'I'm going to be out there'

Alvin Kamara didn't take the field for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 trip to London, but he's adamant that he'll be back in Week 5.

news

Ex-Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens practice squad

Wide receiver Andy Isabella is signing with the Ravens practice squad a day after he was waived by the Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Don't sleep on Ryan Tannehill

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE