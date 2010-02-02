'Real excited' Kubiak says he has new three-year deal with Texans

Texans coach Gary Kubiak told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that he has agreed to a three-year contract extension that could keep him with the team through the 2012 season.
The new deal voids the last year of the five-year, $10 million contract that Kubiak signed when he joined the Texans in 2006. Kubiak told the Chronicle that he wanted this so his contract would end the same year as his assistant coaches' deals does.
"I'm real excited about it," said Kubiak, who didn't disclose financial terms of the extension. "Bob (McNair, the Texans' owner) has always been very good to me. I respect him a great deal. I'm glad he's got the confidence in me to finish what we started when we came here. We've got a great opportunity to have something real special."
Kubiak led the Texans to their first winning record at 9-7 this season, but they came just short of reaching the playoffs for the first time. Kubiak, who spent 11 years as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator before coming to Houston, took over the Texans after they posted a franchise-worst 2-14 record, and he is 31-33 in four years with the team.
Kubiak also has helped Matt Schaub develop into one of the AFC's better quarterbacks. Schaub was selected as the Pro Bowl MVP on Sunday after he passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the all-star game in Miami.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.