'Real excited' Kubiak says he has new three-year deal with Texans

Published: Feb 02, 2010 at 11:53 AM

Texans coach Gary Kubiak told the Houston Chronicle on Tuesday that he has agreed to a three-year contract extension that could keep him with the team through the 2012 season.

The new deal voids the last year of the five-year, $10 million contract that Kubiak signed when he joined the Texans in 2006. Kubiak told the Chronicle that he wanted this so his contract would end the same year as his assistant coaches' deals does.

"I'm real excited about it," said Kubiak, who didn't disclose financial terms of the extension. "Bob (McNair, the Texans' owner) has always been very good to me. I respect him a great deal. I'm glad he's got the confidence in me to finish what we started when we came here. We've got a great opportunity to have something real special."

Kubiak led the Texans to their first winning record at 9-7 this season, but they came just short of reaching the playoffs for the first time. Kubiak, who spent 11 years as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator before coming to Houston, took over the Texans after they posted a franchise-worst 2-14 record, and he is 31-33 in four years with the team.

Kubiak also has helped Matt Schaub develop into one of the AFC's better quarterbacks. Schaub was selected as the Pro Bowl MVP on Sunday after he passed for 189 yards and two touchdowns in the all-star game in Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Justin Simmons, Broncos agree to terms on long-term deal

﻿Justin Simmons﻿ is staying in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos have agreed to terms with their star safety on a long-term deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW