Ready or not, rookie offensive linemen set to start

Rookie linemen miss blocks, draw penalties and generally drive their coaches crazy. Sure, veterans will do the same, but if they've been around long enough to become veterans, they generally keep their errors to a minimum. Rookies make mistakes because they're rookies, because they haven't seen all of the elaborate trickery that defenses and defenders are going to show every week, and because they don't know all of the techniques to help avoid being called for holding penalties and other blunders that make their coaches scream and curse.