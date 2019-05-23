Ready for payday: Tyler Boyd wants to stay in Cincy

"I'm just trying to do what's right," Boyd said during OTAs this week. "I'm going to be a team player and go out there and work my tail off. I'm not going to try to skip out on reps or miss a day. That's the best approach to it. Typically, a guy trying to come out to a season saying, 'You have to pay me,' it shows where the care is going. He is a 'me' guy. Or, you are still working and going to be a team guy. I am not trying to strategize and make it seem like I'm just trying to do what's right (to get a deal done), that's just the way I am."