Reading the Defense: Week 9 IDP fantasy preview

Vontae Davis, DB, Indianapolis Colts: It might seem strange to put such a high-caliber player in this spot. But IDP veterans know that top-tier cornerbacks generally don't provide a lot of fantasy production. This week, he faces an apparently rejuvenated Peyton Manning who threw just one interception in last week's win over Green Bay. Perhaps lost in those numbers is that Manning got away with a few questionable throws -- much like the rest of the season. If he makes any mistakes in Davis' area, it could be going back the other way.