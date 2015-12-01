Reading the Defense: Week 13 IDP fantasy preview

Defensive back: For the second straight week, the Cardinals boasted the best defensive back in fantasy football. Last week it was Deone Bucannon, this week it was Tyrann Mathieu. While the Honey Badger didn't have any particularly eye-popping plays, he was all over the place in a hard-fought win over the 49ers. By the time it was all over, Mathieu has logged 11 total tackles -- no small task from the safety position. Mathieu continues to be a playmaker and should be in just about all IDP lineups.