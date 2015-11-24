Reading the Defense: Week 12 IDP fantasy preview

Linebacker:D'Qwell Jackson is no longer the tackling machine he once was with the Cleveland Browns, but in Week 11 he put together a game reminiscent of his days as an IDP monster. The Colts linebacker recorded six tackles and a sack. But since that wasn't good enough, Jackson picked off a Matt Ryan pass and trotted six yards into the end zone for a score. At this point in his career, he's not the most consistent fantasy option but it's nice to be able to take advantage of weeks like this.