Reading the Defense: Wake shakes up Week 1

» The Houston Texans' defense had a nice revival in Week 1, shutting down Washington's offense. But the team will now have to endure life without Jadeveon Clowney for a little while. The 2014 No. 1 overall pick underwent arthroscopic surgery for a torn meniscus and is expected to miss the next four to six weeks. It's a big blow to a unit looking for big things after a dreadful 2013 ... and there's only so much that J.J. Watt can do on his own. The good news for Houston is that the matchups seem to favor them going forward. Next week, the Texans visit the Raiders followed by matchups against the Giants and Bills. If they can survive those matchups, it's possible Houston can weather the storm without its newest defensive stud.