Reading the defense: Vikings rookie raising the Barr

» It's another shortened season for Giants linebacker Jon Beason. For the third time in the past four seasons, the veteran will come up far short of playing a full schedule. This time, foot surgery will put him on the shelf for the remainder of the year. When all is well, Beason is one of the most consistent defensive players in the NFL. But his days of being a 100-tackle guy like he was early in his career with the Carolina Panthers seem to be all but finished.