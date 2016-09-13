Reading the Defense: Seahawks swoop into Week 2

First down: Not much was memorable for the Los Angeles Rams in their reintroduction to the NFL on Monday night. The offense was atrocious and the defense had a tough time slowing down Blaine Gabbert and the Niners offense (yeah, I said it). Things got worse when Aaron Donald was ejected after making contact with an official, which came after he was flagged for a personal foul. The good news is that Donald isn't expected to be suspended for his actions and should be available for this week's game agaisnt the Seahawks. That's obviously big for the Rams, but could mean something for fantasy managers with Donald potentially trying to chase down a hobbledRussell Wilson.