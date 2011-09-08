Reading the Defense: Newman's injury hurts Dallas secondary

Second down: While Peyton Manning's consecutive start streak will end this week, it looks like Jon Beason's will continue. Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera says he expects the fifth-year linebacker to play on Sunday -- despite having foot surgery just two weeks ago and missing practice on Thursday. Beason has started every game of his career since being a first-round pick in 2007, but more importantly for the Panthers, he will hopefully provide run support against Arizona's Beanie Wells, who had a fantastic preseason. Carolina's defense was in the bottom third of the league when it came to stopping the run last season and their preseason performance gave no reason to think things will change much this year. Beason should have plenty of opportunities to make plays once again.