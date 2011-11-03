Reading the Defense: Linebackers in short supply in Week 9

First down: The good news for the Dallas Cowboys is that LB Sean Lee won't need surgery for his dislocated left wrist. The bad news is Lee looks doubtful for Sunday against Seattle. Dallas would prefer to have rookie Bruce Carter ready to go, but it will likely be veterans Bradie James and Keith Brooking picking up the slack. There are plenty of plays to be made against Seattle's sad-sack offense, but the majority of them could come from the edges where DeMarcus Ware will be harassing the quarterback and the secondary will be charged with locking down on the Seahawks' receivers.