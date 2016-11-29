Reading the Defense: Leonard Williams ready to roll

Casey Hayward, DB, San Diego Chargers: There hasn't been much about the Chargers secondary to get us excited this season, but Hayward is proving to be a playmaker in his first season with the team. Hayward is among the team leader in tackles and is far and away the leader in interceptions with six (no other Charger has more than one). There's a good chance he'll lock horns with Mike Evans this week, which could mean plenty of footballs thrown in his direction.