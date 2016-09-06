Reading the Defense: J.J. Watt's return tops Week 1

Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans: Clowney is entering his third NFL season and we're waiting to see the potential that made him the No. 1 overall pick in 2014. But if the preseason is any indication, then the former South Carolina star is set to produce in a big way. Clowney was a terror during the exhibition season and gets to go against a Chicago Bears offensive line that is trying to piece things together after losing three players to free agency and one more (Hroniss Grasu) to injury. With the less-than-mobile Jay Cutler standing in the pocket, this seems like the perfect time to unleash Clowney as a true pass-rushing weapon.