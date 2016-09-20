Reading the Defense: It's not all bad for Breeland

Week 2 was the week that we were reminded that we still don't have a solid handle on how things are going to go this football season. I mean, did we really expect the Saints and Giants to combine for just two touchdowns on Sunday -- one of which was a special teams score? Yep, that's a thing that happened. Welp. All we can do is take what we've learned and try to get better for Week 3.
Game Balls
Defensive line:Devin Taylor is far from being a household name in any respect, but the fourth-year defensive end is trying to build off of an encouraging 2015 campaign. He picked up the slack for an injured Ziggy Ansah and recorded seven total tackles with 1.5 sacks and 10.50 fantasy points. If Ansah is out again this week, Taylor could see extra attention versus a Packers offensive line that had its hands full with the Vikings on Sunday night while Kerry Hyder gets extra snaps on the other end.
Linebacker:Von Miller is a great football player. But Von Miller isn't always a great fantasy option because he's generally sack dependent. Yet it's days like Sunday in Week 2 when you realize that Miller's astronomical production ceiling makes him more than worth the risk of the sometimes basement-low floor. The Broncos defensive star put on a show against Indianapolis with seven tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. Miller will face a tougher challenge against the Bengals in Week 3, but with his talent, it's hard to count him out.
Defensive back:Jameis Winston still has a tendency to throw interceptions in bunches. When that happens, it's good to be a defensive back playing opposite him. Just ask Marcus Cooper. The Cardinals defensive back was a star among defensive fantasy stars in Week 2 with a pair of interceptions -- one returned for a touchdown -- and 19 fantasy points. With Patrick Peterson keeping things locked down on the other side of the field, teams will likely continue to test Cooper. This might not be the last time we see his name in this space.
What went wrong
» With all of the passing offense we expected to see in the Saints-Giants game, it seemed a given that the combination of Jason Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon would pick up a couple of sacks along the way. Except that barnburner never materialized and the Giants bookends didn't log a single quarterback takedown. If neither of those players are getting to the quarterback, they're not of much use to your fantasy roster.
Week 2 boomer
Bashaud Breeland, DB, Washington Redskins: This is no criticism of Breeland, who had an outstanding 2015 and is still a very good cornerback, but he's gone through a gauntlet early in the season. Antonio Brown in Week 1. Dez Bryant in Week 2. Odell Beckham, Jr. in Week 3? That would seem to be the case as teams appear to be picking on Breeland weekly. If nothing else, all of the attention means plenty of chances for tackles, pass deflections and possibly interceptions.
Week 2 buster
Frank Clark, DL, Seattle Seahawks: Clark has gotten off to a quick start with three sacks in his first two games, earning his credentials as a pass rush specialist. But this week, he'll have to try to get to Blaine Gabbert in the uptempo 49ers offense. Through two games, the Niners have allowed just two sacks. If Gabbert can continue to get rid of the ball quickly, it could be an unfruitful day for the guys paid to chase the quarterbacks ... on both sides.
Week 2 sleeper
Ndamukong Suh, DL, Miami Dolphins: This is one of those times when you can consider an interior defensive lineman for a starting opportunity. The Dolphins get to take on the Browns who are starting a rookie quarterback and missing their starting center. That's bad news for a Browns offense that might try to run the ball to take the pressure off Cody Kessler. It might also mean that Suh picks up a sack or two as well.
Four downs
First down:DeMarcus Ware suffered an ulna fracture near his elbow, meaning the Broncos won't have one of their two ferocious edge rushers for four to five weeks. The good news is that Denver has a surplus at that position with some combination of Shane Ray and Shaq Barrett expected to fill the role. They could have a field day against a Bengals offensive line that has surrendered a league-high eight sacks in the first two games.
Second down: The injury that forced Ziggy Ansah out of Sunday's loss to Tennessee is being called a high-ankle sprain. There's currently no timetable for Ansah's return, but there's always the fear with such injuries that it can linger for longer than expected. Ansah's absence should mean extra snaps for Kerry Hyder and Wallace Gilberry.
Third down:Lions linebacker DeAndre Levy missed Sunday's game with a quad injury, but the team isn't saying if the issue could cost Levy the season. At the moment, all we know is that the playmaking linebacker is week-to-week. Rookie Antwione Williams started in Levy's place in Week 2 and could occupy that spot until further notice.
Fourth down:Colts cornerback Darius Butler is dealing with a hamstring injury that, while considered mild, could be enough to keep him out of this week's game against the Chargers. He's another nicked up player in the M.A.S.H. unit that is the Colts secondary. With two players already out and a couple more hobbled during Sunday's game, Indianapolis might need to add some free agent help soon. There's nothing about this group that should interest IDP owners.
Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarcasG or on Snapchat at marcasg9.