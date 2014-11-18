Reading the defense: IDP playoff update

Alec Ogletree, LB, St. Louis Rams: Ogletree is another player who has started to come alive recently. In the past two games he notched his first two interceptions of the season as well as posting his second double-digit tackle game of the year. The Rams defense found new life in the surprising upset of the Broncos in Week 11 and now gets to face three consecutive struggling offensive units. If the players along St. Louis' defensive line can contine to create pressure up front, Ogletree could be a menace in the middle of the field.