Reading the Defense: Haden uncertain for Week 6

First down: There must be something in the water in Ohio, because at the other end of the state, the Browns have put together one of the league's stingier secondaries. But it looks like second-year cornerback Joe Haden won't be available this week against the Raiders. Without Haden, veteran Sheldon Brown will likely draw the assignment of covering Darrius Heyward-Bey while rookie Buster Skrine gets the start on the other side.