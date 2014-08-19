Reading the Defense: Get hyped over Clowney

» Ryan Shazier announced his presence to the world in the Steelers preseason game. That alone is enough to continue to watch the rookie as an IDP sleeper. But it could also help revive the productivity of Troy Polamalu. In recent seasons, Polamalu's numbers have slumped as he has been asked to help pick up the slack at linebacker -- especially in pass coverage. If what we saw from Shazier was a glimpse of what is to come, Pittsburgh could have an IDP renaissance.