Reading the Defense: Championship Week awaits

» A difficult and frustrating season is over for Danny Trevathan. The Broncos linebacker has suffered a second knee injury in 2014 -- this one will land him on the operating table as well as on injured reserve. The Broncos had high hopes for the talented Trevathan, but he played in just three games this season. With fellow linebacker Brandon Marshall also on the shelf for the rest of the year, there are now plenty of question marks in the middle of Denver's defense.