Reading the Defense: Champ Bailey ruled out

» Oft-injured Lions safety Louis Delmas says he plans to play 16 games this season. It might be a tall order considering he's yet to accomplish the feat in his first four seasons in the NFL. Right now, we're hoping he can get to 12 -- something he hasn't done since 2010 when he played 15 contests. Back in his rookie season of 2009, Delmas was a top 10 IDP defensive back. He hasn't come close to that level since. It would be great to see Delmas once again be productive, but color us skeptical until it actually happens.