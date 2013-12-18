Reading the Defense: Casey turns success into fantasy

» After weeks of waiting, Lance Briggs could be back in action for the Chicago Bears this week. Briggs has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since Week 7's loss to Washington and has been fighting unsuccessfully to get back early. His return is a big boost to a Bears defense that has been gashed by opposing run defenses. It comes just in time with Chicago facing a critical matchup against the run-heavy Eagles offense. Look for Briggs to have plenty of opportunity to make plays this week.