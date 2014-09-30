Reading the Defense: Carter among early surprises

One of the big surprises of the early part of the season has been the Dallas Cowboys defense. A unit that was expected to follow up a historically bad 2013 season by being even worse in 2014 has instead turned out to be quite tough to score on. Part of that turnaround can be owed to solid play by Bruce Carter. The fourth-year linebacker has been quite active in the first four games of the season, notching a sack, scoring his first career touchdown and already setting a new career-high with four pass deflections.