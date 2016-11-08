Reading the Defense: Cam Wake woke in Week 9

Zach Orr, LB, Baltimore Ravens: Orr is another name that hasn't earned a lot of pub this season, though he should. The young linebacker is the fifth-best player at his position this season but might have a slow go of it this week against the Browns. Sure, it's the Browns ... but it just might not be Orr making the plays. Cleveland doesn't run it all that much but when they do, it's for nearly five yards a pop. That potentially means a lot more tackles made in the secondary and not always by the linebackers.